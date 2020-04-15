Barts Medical School Makes Room For Patients From Gozo Hospital To Help With COVID-19

Barts Medical School is being utilised by Gozo General Hospital in the fight against COVID-19.

The educational institution will support Gozo Hospital by providing additional spaces to enable safer care as the hospital repurposed its own wards to be able to cater for COVID-19 patients, Steward Health Care said in a press release.

The Clinical Skills section of the school will now host chemotherapy services and related infusions to ensure that vulnerable patients receive care in a safe and sustainable manner.

Outpatient consultations are also being moved into the Medical School including anticoagulation and phlebotomy clinics.

Additional work areas for hospital management and administration have also been provided on the campus with the intention of helping Gozo Hospital free up more space for the 120 beds being made available for COVID-19 patients.