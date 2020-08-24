Barcelona Passengers Test Positive For COVID-19 At Malta Airport

د . إAEDSRر . س

Two passengers travelling from Barcelona have tested positive for COVID-19 at Malta’s international airport.

The passengers arrived at Gate 18 via a RyanAir flight earlier this morning and were subject to random testing when they tested positive.

The nationalities and conditions of the two passengers are currently unknown.

Last week, parts of Spain were added to the government’s amber list (countries deemed as high-risk for travel) along with Bulgaria and Romania.

This is the first time that Malta airport has detected positive cases since the random-testing was introduced.

It is currently unknown where the passengers will be quarantined.

Malta is currently grappling with a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic with a total of 668 active cases.

