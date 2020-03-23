Banks Are Offering Generous Moratoria For Maltese Customers Affected Negatively By COVID-19

Major banks are offering a generous helping hand to help customers who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 coronavirus.

Lombard Bank is going out of its way to help those who may face difficulty in meeting their repayment programme by granting them a twelve-month moratorium on 80% of the monthly home loan repayment.

APS also announced that they will be accepting requests for a capital moratorium for a minimum period of three months for commercial customers and an unspecified moratorium for its retail customers.

The news comes in light of a partial lockdown imposed by the Maltese government that has closed down all non-essential retail stores and services to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The move did not bode well with many entrepreneurs who feel that their businesses are at risk of shutting down.

Lombard customers who wish to avail themselves of this moratorium should email homeloans@ lombardmalta.com

APS commercial customers are invited to contact their Customer Relationship Manager directly with their request and to discuss options, eligibility and application modalities. While retail customers should contact their Branch Manager or Relationship Officer to discuss the same.

