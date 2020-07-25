د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Ban On Smoking In Maltese Restaurants Lifted

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A ban on smoking in outdoor areas of restaurants has been lifted.

A legal notice put in place by the health ministry in May restricted smoking any tobacco products within a ten-metre distance of places where food is served.

Superintendent of Health Charmaine Gauci had defended the ban, arguing that with more people eating outdoors, where the risk of transmission of COVID-19 is lower, it was necessary to protect non-smokers from the health risks of secondary smoke.

The non-smoking policy came under heaving scrutiny by restaurant owners, who warned that it was driving people away and impinging on their recovery from the pandemic.

The ban was removed yesterday.

 

Do you agree with the lifting of the smoking ban?

READ NEXT: A Lack Of Women In Malta's Newsrooms Flagged By Media Freedom Report

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK