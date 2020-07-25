Ban On Smoking In Maltese Restaurants Lifted

A ban on smoking in outdoor areas of restaurants has been lifted.

A legal notice put in place by the health ministry in May restricted smoking any tobacco products within a ten-metre distance of places where food is served.

Superintendent of Health Charmaine Gauci had defended the ban, arguing that with more people eating outdoors, where the risk of transmission of COVID-19 is lower, it was necessary to protect non-smokers from the health risks of secondary smoke.

The non-smoking policy came under heaving scrutiny by restaurant owners, who warned that it was driving people away and impinging on their recovery from the pandemic.

The ban was removed yesterday.