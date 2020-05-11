د . إAEDSRر . س

Balluta Bay Turns Milky White During Pontoon Development

St Julian’s Balluta Bay has turned a milky white after the dust from the construction of a nearby pontoon flooded its waters.

Photos seen by Lovin Malta show that the development of a pontoon in the area is the most likely culprit of the spill. There appears to be some attempt to prevent a spill, but measures seem to be failing to prevent contamination.

The demolition and reconstruction of the pontoon was proposed in 2019 but kicked off in March of this year. The development is being led by Infrastructure Malta.

The bay had seemingly been earmarked as a swimmers zone in recent years, with the government undergoing a beach replenishment campaign despite currents often wiping away any good work.

However, the bay has been earmarked for further development with the Fortina Group proposing a jetty to accommodate a “hop-on, hop-off” ferry service in the area.

There are other controversial developments in the area, with the nearby construction of an imposing block among the last remaining traditional seaside homes also drawing the ire of locals.

