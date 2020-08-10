د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Bail For ‘Gang Members’ Who Destroyed Havana Sign In Violent Brawl

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Two men who purposefully destroyed the facade of a Paceville club after fighting with security officers have been granted bail.

The two Syrian men, who hold Bulgarian identity cards, were granted bail after being accused of a number of charges including being drunk in public, causing property damages worth up to €2,500 and causing a public disturbance, Maltatoday reported.

Bashar Sheick Ahmad Antar, 19, who lives in Msida, and Yusef Sheh Ahmad Haled, 28, who lives in San Ġwann, were granted bail against a deposit of €1,000 and a personal guarantee of €4,000.

They have been banned from going to Paceville, must sign the bail book at the police station twice a week and must follow an 8pm curfew.

Viral footage of the brawl, which took place in the middle of the Paceville streets, saw a number of men openly throwing bottles and other items towards the Havana sign and security officers trying to regain control of the area.

“We’ve been telling the police for weeks that this gang were causing trouble,” Havana management had said the day after the attack, lamenting the issues this particular group of people has caused their establishment for months.

The Havana sign following the attack

The Havana sign following the attack

Police can be seen strolling by in the footage, which was taken after 4am, as several people stand back and watch.

Eventually, the club is forced to close its doors as men continue to hurl bottles at the door.

Following this news, the club’s management has been left wondering why only two men received charges over this – they say the footage clearly shows at least five or six people involved in the act of aggression.

What do you think of this order?

READ NEXT: Restaurants See Weekend Surge In Sales As Malta Prepares For Santa Marija Week

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK