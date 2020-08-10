Bail For ‘Gang Members’ Who Destroyed Havana Sign In Violent Brawl

Two men who purposefully destroyed the facade of a Paceville club after fighting with security officers have been granted bail.

The two Syrian men, who hold Bulgarian identity cards, were granted bail after being accused of a number of charges including being drunk in public, causing property damages worth up to €2,500 and causing a public disturbance, Maltatoday reported.

Bashar Sheick Ahmad Antar, 19, who lives in Msida, and Yusef Sheh Ahmad Haled, 28, who lives in San Ġwann, were granted bail against a deposit of €1,000 and a personal guarantee of €4,000.

They have been banned from going to Paceville, must sign the bail book at the police station twice a week and must follow an 8pm curfew.

Viral footage of the brawl, which took place in the middle of the Paceville streets, saw a number of men openly throwing bottles and other items towards the Havana sign and security officers trying to regain control of the area.

“We’ve been telling the police for weeks that this gang were causing trouble,” Havana management had said the day after the attack, lamenting the issues this particular group of people has caused their establishment for months.