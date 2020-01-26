د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

‘Badly Decomposed’ Dolphin Carcass Removed After Washing Up On Selmun Beach

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A decomposing dolphin carcass had to be removed from the shoreline in Selmun after being found last Friday.

The dolphin’s body had decomposed beyond the point that a necropsy would be accurate so members of ERA have removed the body to be taken for incineration, a Nature Trust Malta spokesman told Lovin Malta.

However, he also noted that due to the currents and strong winds during these months, it was not abnormal for some dolphins and turtles to get caught and wash ashore.

“When we have these strong north-easterly winds, especially during the months of January, February and March, there will be a few dolphins and turtles floating in those currents, and if they hit land they might end up on our shores,” he said. 

The dolphin was removed from Selmun last Friday

The dolphin was removed from Selmun last Friday

Dolphins are a protected species under Maltese law.

This grisly find comes after another dead dolphin was discovered entangled in net last week.

The Nature Trust spokesman went on to say that just today, they had received reports of a possible turtle who got caught up in the same currents and may be stuck in Grand Harbour.

A search for that turtle is currently underway.

Tag someone who needs to know this.

READ NEXT: Jonathan Ferris And The Former MFSA Chairman Will Testify This Week, With The Yorgen Fenech Case Also Set To Continue

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK