Back In The Day, Robert Abela Had Drawn Up The Statute And Mission Statement Of Malta Developers Association

Before he became Prime Minister, Robert Abela used to work as a lawyer and one of his jobs was to draft the statute and mission statement of the Malta Developers Association.

Back in 2010, the MDA was formed to act as a single lobby group for private developers and to improve their public perception. Back then, its co-founder Michael Falzon, a former Nationalist minister, confirmed that Abela had been entrusted with drawing up a statute, including a mission statement and code of ethics.

However, it is now facing intense public scrutiny after a home in Ħamrun collapsed yesterday due to works at a nearby construction site, claiming the life of 54 year old Miriam Pace. Malcolm Mallia, one of the investors in the project, was a council member of the MDA and his membership was immediately suspended following the incident.

Several people, including activist group Moviment Graffitti, have warned that this tragedy is a symptom of a lackadaisical attitude that has pervaded the construction industry and have urged the government to take serious steps to regulate the industry. The MDA has also called for proper regulation, not least proper enforcement of the industry.

Abela’s law firm was for several years also a major legal consultant to the Planning Authority and its predecessor the Malta Environment and Planning Authority, a government entity which is also facing the heat in light of Pace’s death.

However, while the Prime Minister used to work for the developers’ lobby and the planning regulator, he also took a personal interest in the rights of victims of previous house collapses before he landed the top job. Janet Walker, whose house in Pietà collapsed in June of last year, said Abela had helped her out on his own initiative, informing her of her rights.

Abela visited the site of yesterday’s building collapse twice and, in a statement to the press, he called for the police not to waste any time in prosecuting those responsible for Pace’s death. He also vowed to review Malta’s construction laws to assess whether they are rigorous enough to prevent more houses from collapsing.

Police have arrested six people involved in the construction works that led to yesterday’s building collapse – the Site Technical Officer, the architect, two construction workers and two contractors.