Back In October Joseph Muscat Insisted He Didn’t Order Briefings On Caruana Galizia Investigation. We Now Know This Isn’t True

Way back in October, before the arrest of Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech and his own eventual resignation, former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat insisted that he did not order briefings on the investigation, but we now know this might not be the case. “I have never asked for a briefing on the case. When the investigators feel I need to know something, that doesn’t relate to the details of people, they inform me,” Muscat had told Lovin Malta on 7th October 2019. Well informed sources have now confirmed with Lovin Malta that the orders came from ‘Castille’, but could not say for certain whether it was Muscat or his Chief of Staff Keith Schembri who issued the order.

Meanwhile, we also know that Muscat was handed details of persons involved in the case. Chief Homicide Inspector Keith Arnaud has confirmed that he informed Muscat and Schembri that the three men who allegedly carried out the murder (Alfred Degiorgio, George Degiorgio, and Vince Muscat) were going to be arrested on 5th December “the Thursday” before it happened. Beyond Arnaud, just seven other people knew about the imminent arrests, including Muscat and Schembri. Muscat was also informed of Fenech and middleman Melvin Theuma’s potential involvement by latest October 2018, a full year before the comment. Fenech was arrested on 20th November 2019. The same day, Muscat assuredly told the press that “no political persons” were involved in the case (5:23 mark). The following months have proved otherwise. Schembri, Muscat AKA Ix-Xiħ, former Minister Chris Cardona, Minister Owen Bonnici, Keith Arnaud, retired Deputy Police Commissioner Silvio Valletta, and former Judge Antonio Mizzi have all been named by Fenech in secret recordings taken by Theuma.

Fenech has also claimed that he was fed information on the investigation by Schembri, which included sensitive details like the imminent arrests of the three men, Vince Muscat’s pardon request, and that his phone was being wiretapped. Meanwhile, Doctor Adrian Vella has confirmed that he acted as a secret messenger between Schembri and Fenech while the latter was out on police bai;. Schembri also played a role in acquiring a phantom job for Theuma just days after arranging the price for the murder. Schembri has denied all allegations and has denied all allegations. However, Arnaud has confirmed that he remains under investigation for his potential involvement in the murder and a litany of other offences which include: Tampering with evidence, leaking extensive information about the investigation, obstructing justice, and acquiring a phantom job for Theuma.

