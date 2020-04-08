Baby Born To Coronavirus Patient In Malta Tests Negative For COVID-19

A baby born to a COVID-19 patient in Malta has tested negative for the virus, Dr Frank Portelli has confirmed.

Other coronavirus patients around the globe who gave birth had similar results, suggesting that fetuses in the womb are not effected by the virus, unless the mother suffers from high fevers.

At Mater Dei, babies born to mothers who test positive for the virus are nursed separately for 14 days by the Pediatric Infectious Disease Team. Once discharged the patient should remain home as advised by the Department of Public Health.

Pregnant patients are still urged to attend their appointments. It is advisable for the patients to be punctual when attending and leave immediately after.

In order to treat such patients Mater Dei as prepared a separate section of Mater dedicated to treating pregnant patients who contract coronavirus and require hospitalization.

All pregnant women who for some reason or other feel they need to go to Delivery Suite should call 25455176/5180 before they do so.

If you believe you are suffering from the coronavirus, follow the following guidelines:

Stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, as you would with the flu.

Do not go to Mater Dei, the emergency department, health centres, private clinics, or pharmacies. Stay home and call the public health authority’s helpline 111.

If you are returning from any country, do not break self-quarantine rules or you will be subject to a 3000 euro fine.