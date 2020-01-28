Azeri Electrogas Director Replaced Days After Yorgen Fenech Was Arrested And Charged With Murder

An Azeri businessman resigned and was replaced on the Electrogas power station board just days after Yorgen Fenech was arrested and charged with murder in court.

Turab Musayev, Socar Trading’s head of LNG trading, quit his role as an Electrogas director on December 11th, and was replaced by another Azeri director that was chosen by Socar, the Times of Malta reported.

Socar is an Azerbaijani government-owned energy company that owns one-third of Malta’s Electrogas power station. Musayev’s resignation came just 11 days after Fenech was charged with complicity in the murder of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Musayev had been named by murder middleman Melvin Theuma in court.

Just one day after Musayev was replaced, Theuma told a court that he had seen Musayev and Fenech together following Caruana Galizia’s murder in 2017.

He said that he had also driven Musayev to Electrogas meetings in his capacity as a taxi driver. Theuma said Musayev and Fenech spoke in English to each other, a language Theuma wasn’t too fluent in.

A Socar source also told Azeri media that “Musayev has nothing to do with the Malta scandal”.

And when contacted by TOM, a Socar Trading spokesperson said that Musayev’s resignation was part of a “planned process” that came as the company moves from its developments phase into its operational phase.

Fenech himself had resigned his role as director last November, amidst a slew of resignations from a number of his companies.

What do you think of this resignation?