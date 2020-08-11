Auckland Goes Into Partial Lockdown As Four Cases Of COVID-19 Crop Up In New Zealand

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that as of noon tomorrow, Auckland will be entering COVID-19 alert level three for three days.

This comes after four Auckland residents tested positive for COVID-19.

“In line with out precautionary approach, we will be asking Aucklanders to take swift action with us,” Ardern said.

“As of noon tomorrow, Wednesday August 12th, we will be moving Auckland to level three restrictions for a period of three days.”

Auckland’s level three restrictions entail the following:

Bars, restaurants, and businesses are to close

Residents must stay at home in their bubble unless they are undertaking essential movement

Schools and childcare facilities are to close

Gatherings of more than 10 people are restricted

Traveling into Auckland is prohibited

Residents accessing essential services should wear masks

In light of the country’s four new cases, the rest of New Zealand shall be adopting level two restrictions.

These include:

Limits of 100 people at mass gatherings

The implementation of two metre social distancing

Recommendations to wear masks in situations where social distancing is difficult to follow

Today, Malta registered 29 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the island’s total up to 440.

