Attorney General’s Resignation Published In Full: ‘The Way I Was Spoken About Was Unjust And False’

Attorney General Peter Grech is set to resign in September and his resignation letter has been published in full.

“This decision was not easy, for me and my family, after I worked with such dedication and loyalty.”

“The way I was mentioned in public debates was disappointing, unjust and based on false perceptions.”

“Unfortunately, the fact that I did not rebut various accusations could have been interpreted as my accepting what was said.”

“I affirm that this is absolutely not the case and that the various attacks I received and the twisted interpretations of some of my decisions did not stop me from continuing to faithfully serve as Attorney General,” Grech said.

Grech faced criticism for failing to prosecute high-level corruption and crime. Prime Minister Robert Abela had hinted that Grech would resign in the near future and thanked him for his service towards the Maltese state during his 10-year term in office.

Grech was appointed Attorney General in 2010, replacing Silvio Camilleri.

He is expected to step down on 9th September.

