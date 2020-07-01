د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Attorney General Denies Claim He Wanted To Tread Carefully On Panama Papers As An ‘Outright Lie’

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Attorney General Peter Grech has said it is an “outright lie” that he had advised police to tread carefully on the Panama Papers case.

“The Attorney General  refers to and categorically denies as an outright lie and calumny an allegation made on Facebook and attributed to the Public Inquiry Board by Dr Jason Azzopardi to the effect that the Attorney General gave written advice ‘warning Police to go slow on this investigation as it will cause trouble in the country’,” Grech said.

During this morning’s sitting of the public inquiry into the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, Judge Emeritus Joseph Said Pullicino asked former Economic Crimes Unit (ECU) head Ian Abdilla whether the police’s inaction on the Panama Papers was due to the AG’s advice. Abdilla insisted he could not recall such advice.

PN MP Jason Azzopardi, who is also the Caruana Galizia family lawyer, said Grech must resign in the wake of such allegations.

“With his 2016 note ensuring impunity, Peter Grech, the Attorney General, signed the death warrant of Daphne Caruana Galizia,” he said.

“I have no words strong enough to denounce your spineless, amoral bootlicking of this Government. You intentionally advised and warned police not to prosecute for corruption Konrad Mizzi, Keith Schembri and Joseph Muscat in order to avoid unrest in the country.”

“The Attorney General has to resign or asked to resign today. Robert Abela has to choose: either be an accomplice in the culture of impunity which has killed Daphne and thus defends the AG, or do the right thing and formally ask him to resign. If not, the Opposition will do what must be done.”

Cover photo: Left: Attorney General Peter Grech; Right: Judge Emeritus Joseph Said Pullicino 

READ NEXT: Departure Lounge Smoking Area At Malta International Airport To Remain Open

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK