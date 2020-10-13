Attard Vet Clinic Defends Itself After Cat-Owner ‘Dictatorship’ Condemnation

A popular Attard veterinary clinic has taken to social media to defend itself after a cat-owner accused it of not taking proper care of her pet, leading to wider calls for a boycott of the clinic.

“As some of you may know there is a person spreading a story about a claim of having been refused medical care for her pet. It is worth pointing out that there are two sides to every story,” Dr Trevor’s Veterinary Clinic said in a statement last night.

It all started when Neri Ucar took her cat, who suffers from an ongoing medical condition, to the clinic. However, she says she was greeted in a rude manner, and wasn’t given a chance to explain her pet’s medical history before things took a turn for the worse.

She said she had been advised by a different vet in her home country to take a sample from the wound.

“He replied that he needs to sedate her, but suddenly he opened the wound very roughly,” she said. “He was not wearing any gloves, did not sterilise his hands and he was not wearing any medical mask. When he opened the wound, I made a natural emotional reaction but surprisingly, after my emotional reaction, he said: ‘Okay leave because we are not co-operating. You do not want to sedate her and you do not want me to do it the way I am doing it.'”

“He told me to go to another clinic and that I am banned from his clinic. I told him that his approach is unacceptable but if he does not want to look after my cat, there were four more vets in his clinic and they can do it. He said that he is the owner of the clinic and he is not giving any permission to any vet to treat my cat,” Ucar continued.

“Animals deserve respect as much as people. Any vet who refuses treatment to an animal should be severely punished.”