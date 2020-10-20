Attard Trees Uprooted For Central Link Project While Budget Took Place

د . إAEDSRر . س

A number of trees along Mdina Road in Attard were uprooted yesterday night whilst Budget 2021 took place.

This was done in preparation for the controversial Central Link project, which will restructure junctions and create bypass lanes between Mrieħel, Rabat, Attard, and Ħaż-Żebbuġ.

The Planning Authority approved the project last year – despite residents and NGOs making their objections clear.

Hundreds of people gathered at Mdina Road last year as a protest against this development. A number of protesters even tied themselves up to trees set to be cut down.

Sasha Vella, the organiser of said protest spoke out against the uprooting of the Mdina road trees.

“The fight lost, against a government who seemingly cannot care less about our natural environment,” Vella wrote.

“This country’s priorities are truly fucked up.“

The Central Link project is set to destroy 48,466 square meters of agricultural land and 549 trees – 272 of which are protected. Whilst the trees are set to be replanted, evidence suggests that their odds of survival are slim.

Left cover image credits: Cami Appelgren

What do you make of this?

