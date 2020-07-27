د . إAEDSRر . س

At Least 94 Migrants Rescued And Brought To Malta

At least 94 migrants have been rescued by the Armed Forces of Malta and brought to Malta in a rescue operation this evening.

The migrants entered Isla aboard the P52 patrol boat at around 8pm today. It is unknown what condition they are in, nor exactly how many men, women and children were rescued.

Malta finds itself at the frontline of an ongoing migration crisis in the Mediterranean Sea.

Following the latest rescue, a demonstration against illegal immigration has been called for tomorrow evening by the Ħamrun għal-Ħamrunizi Maltin Facebook group. It will occur at 7pm tomorrow evening outside of the Ħamrun police station.

What do you think of the latest rescue in Maltese waters?

