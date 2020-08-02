At Least 62 Turtle Hatchlings Emerge In Ramla Bay

At least 62 little turtle hatchlings have emerged from their marked nest in Ramla Bay last night after a successful period of incubation.

Volunteers, animal activists and Nature Trust Malta members who were present rejoiced at the healthy hatchlings and worked with the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA)to take action on the ground to guide hatchlings safely to the water’s edge.

“Ramla, Gozo. Hatchlings out at 1.50am this morning. More news and photos (once processed) will be posted. Many thanks go to all volunteers (from Gozo and Malta), ERA officials and the Ministry of Gozo for their support,” Nature Trust posted earlier this morning.