At Least 58 Women In Malta Had An Abortion In The UK In 2019

There were at least 58 women in Malta who got an abortion in 2019, the UK’s figures on the medical procedure shows.

The figures fail to tell the full story with several people refusing to disclose their country of residence. Meanwhile, a number of women in Malta still travel to other countries around Europe to get an abortion, with Italy, France, Spain, and Germany providing women with access to the medical procedure.

It also fails to give more details on the women who underwent these procedures, with their age, reasons, and health a mystery.

“We can safely assume that this number is just a fraction of medical abortions taking place in Malta, with women buying abortion pills online. This is all due to our primitive abortion laws and compliant state that betrays and ignores health and safety of women in Malta.”

“Banning abortion does not mean that abortions do not happen, it just makes them unsafe,” Voice for Choice said.

As it stands, abortion remains an entirely criminal offence and is not allowed in any circumstance. A woman who willingly gets an abortion could be liable to a prison term for 18 months to three years. Three women have been charged since 2000.

It remains a controversial topic in Malta, with the overwhelming majority of people vehemently against the practice, including Malta’s President George Vella.

A number of pro-choice activist groups have emerged over the last year, vowing to break the taboo on the issue in Malta.

Abortion emerged as a unique issue during the COVID-19 pandemic, with an organisation of pro-choice doctors in Malta warning of the implications of the travel ban in a country that already imposes strict anti-abortion laws.

Meanwhile, issues surrounding sexual health are also emerging with some simply unable to purchase their contraceptive pills because they are not considered an essential medicine.

The government has promised to change it. However, similar promises to improve Malta’s GU Clinic have gone by ignored.

