A late night traffic incident in Valletta has left a number of parked cars with a range of damage.

At least 11 cars had their doors dented, mirrors destroyed and bonnets completely ruined in what is being reported as a “hit and run”, according to TVM.

The incident, which occurred in Triq San Bastjan in Valletta, is believed to have happened late last night, at around 11pm. It is unknown what led to this series of crashes.