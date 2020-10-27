‘Ashamed To Speak Maltese?’ Blowback After Government Hires Spanish Lawyers In Repubblika ECJ Case

The Maltese government is facing criticism for hiring Spanish lawyers who argued the Maltese government’s case in English in the European Courts of Justice today… even though everyone else spoke in Maltese.

A 15-judge panel at the ECJ was presented with arguments from Maltese NGO Repubblika against the government in regards questions over their appointments to the judiciary in 2019 and whether they were in line with the Treaty of European Union.

However, the fact that the Maltese government hired foreign lawyers who spoke in a foreign language to argue their case raised criticism.

“Is the government ashamed to speak in Maltese?” former MEP candidate Peter Agius asked.

“During the Repubblika case at the European Courts, Repubblika put its case forward in Maltese. The court called the case in Maltese. The European Commission spoke in Maltese, and the Maltese government… spoke in English.”

“Why aren’t we appreciating our mother tongue?”

And it wasn’t just him, with Repubblika itself also noting the choice of language.

“Repubblika was today represented in court in Luxembourg by lawyer Jason Azzopardi who made his arguments in the Maltese language. However, the Maltese government appointed Spanish lawyers to speak on its behalf. The case for Malta’s government was argued in English,” they said.

“The court had some questions to lawyers for the Maltese government about Malta’s constitution which lawyers for Malta were unable to answer.”