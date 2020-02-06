As The PN Implodes, Net Is Running A TV Fundraising Special To Mark Eddie Fenech Adami’s 86th Birthday

In the midst of a political crisis which has already seen two major resignations, the Nationalist Party is currently running a fundraising TV marathon to mark the 86th birthday of former President and Prime Minister Eddie Fenech Adami.

Opening the programme was deputy leader Robert Arrigo, who submitted his resignation this morning, and general secretary Clyde Puli.

Puli began by talking about Fenech Adami as a politician of service who was not interested in personal gain or ambition but wanted to be a politician of the people. Puli said Fenech Adami was the closest thing the PN had to a cult leader.

“I appeal to people not to give up, to stay behind the party, the vision, the ideals and the values. The party is there and will stay there and the country needs a strong Nationalist Party,” Puli said, thanking Arrigo for his service that helped the party survive financially.

Puli admitted there were many developments going on within the party and more would be expected today.

Leader Adrian Delia is under mounting pressure to step down today, including from the man who he appointed to head the Nationalist Party’s reform.

