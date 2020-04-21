As Oil Prices Drop To Record Low, Malta Employers Association And PN Call For Cheaper Electricity Bills

Malta’s Employers Association, as well as the Opposition, have called for an immediate reduction in utility fees for businesses and residences alike.

In a statement, MEA argued that the government must take action to decrease utility fees for businesses already facing challenges amid the COVID-19 crisis, along with the fact that oil prices yesterday turned negative for the first time in history.

“The international price of oil – at less than $5 a barrel – is the lowest in decades, and this is certainly not reflected in the current rates, at a time when many households are consuming more energy because they are spending more time at home,” it said.

The Opposition also urged the government to reduce Malta’s utility bills in light of the record low prices for oil. Shadow minister for energy and water management Ryan Callus said that, despite this, Malta still pays the third highest prices for water and electricity in the European Union.

The Nationalist Party has therefore proposed a reduction of 50% for current utility bills for businesses and residents, as families follow directives from the health authorities to stay home and thus consume more electricity and water.

“Maltese citizens should stop being ripped off by a harmful energy deal,” he added, referring to the Electrogas power station deal.

