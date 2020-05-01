As Maltese Shops Set To Reopen, Chamber Calls For Discipline From All To Ensure They Won’t Have To Close Again

With several non-essential retail stores set to reopen on Monday, the Malta Chamber of Commerce has appealed for discipline and maturity from everyone to ensure the government won’t be forced to close them down again.

“On such an important day as Workers’ Day, the Malta Chamber welcomes the latest announcements by Government to relax the economic lockdown, predominantly measures affecting non-essential retail,” the Chamber said.

“This is a first step in what hopefully will lead us to a new normal in the near future and allows us to start regaining economic traction in order to save as many livelihoods as we can.

“The Malta Chamber had been calling for said easing of measures for the past two weeks and even submitted detailed proposals to the Authorities to facilitate this process after hearing the reasoned views and opinions of its members.”

“It also made strong suggestions towards this end at an MCESD meeting held earlier this week and underlined its position further in a statement which it issued only yesterday.”

Chamber President David Xuereb called for discipline and maturity to ensure business activity can resume gradually with minimal risk to employees and customers.

“Let’s ensure that this is only the first step back towards normality, and that the country will not need to backtrack on this very important step,” he said.