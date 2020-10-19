As Malta’s Spike Persists, Here’s How EU Countries Are Dealing With Their Latest COVID-19 Waves
As Malta’s total COVID-19 cases edge closer and closer to the 5,000 mark, many have voiced their concerns towards the authorities’ ‘futile’ measures.
But as the general public grows increasingly skeptical of the health ministry’s treatment of the pandemic, let’s take a look at how some of the biggest EU countries are dealing with this issue.
1. Germany
Total cases: 369,000
Recovered: 293,000
Deaths: 9,798
Cases per 100,000: 79.1
- Compulsory airport testing for people arriving from high-risk countries (Malta included)
- Eu 50 fine for people refusing to wear masks in public
- Public gatherings limited to 10 people in hotspots
- Private gatherings limited to two households in hotspots
- Public gatherings in non-hotspots limited to 25 people maximum
- Private gatherings in non-hotspots limited to 15 people maximum
2. Spain
Total cases: 937,000
Recovered: 150,000
Deaths: 33,775
Cases per 100,000: 3312.4
- 15-day state-of-emergency in Madrid and surrounding areas
- Family and social gatherings limited to six people
- Hotels and restaurants to close at 11pm and restricted to 50% capacity
- Other businesses to close at 10pm and also restricted to 50% capacity
- Obligatory mask wearing on public transport and indoor public spaces
- Shut down of bars and restaurants in Catalonia
3. UK
Total cases: 722,000
Recovered: N/A
Deaths: 43,646
Cases per 100,000: 329.2
- Wales to go undergo a two-week mini lockdown starting on Friday evening
- Schools in Northern Ireland closed down for two weeks
- Pubs and restaurants in Scotland not allowed to serve alcohol indoors
- Areas of England split into three tiers depending on local infection rate
- Public gatherings limited to six people in tier three areas in England
- Private gatherings prohibited in tier two areas in England
4. Italy
Total cases: 414,000
Recovered: 251,000
Deaths: 36,543
Cases per 100,000: 147.3
- Mayors given powers to close public areas after 9pm
- Bars and restaurants to close at midnight
- Groups attending bars and restaurants limited to six people
- High schools encouraged to implement distance-learning
- All amateur contact sports suspended
- All local conferences and festivals suspended
5. France
Total cases: 897,000
Recovered: 105,000
Deaths: 33,477
Cases per 100,000: 414.6
- State of emergency launched on 17th October
- 9pm curfews imposed in the Paris region and 8 other cities
- All events in public spaces banned until further notice
- Working-from-home encouraged whenever possible
- Overseas travel subject to the presentation of a negative COVID-19 test
6. Sweden
Total cases: 103,000
Recovered: N/A
Deaths: 5.918
Cases per 100,000: 85.3
- Gatherings limited to 50 people
- People over 60 encouraged to self-isolate
- Businesses to remain open
- Masks still not recommended
7. Denmark
Total cases: 35,889
Recovered: 27,225
Deaths: 680
Cases per 100,000: 98.4
- Face coverings must be worn on public transport and in restaurants and bars
- Bars, restaurants, and nightclubs must close up at 10pm
- Private parties to end by 10pm
8. Belgium
Total cases: 222,000
Recovered: N/A
Deaths: 10,413
Cases per 100,000: 756.9
- Cafes and bars in Brussels shut down until 8th November
- Cafes and bars anywhere else to close by 11pm
- Eating at street markets is prohibited
- Nightclubs remain closed
- Football fans starting to be allowed back into stadiums
BONUS: Malta
Total cases: 4,737
Recovered: 3,242
Deaths: 45
Cases per 100,000: 231.6
- Bars and nightclubs to close by 11pm
- Obligatory wearing of masks indoors and outdoors
- 10 person group limit in public places
As the announcement of more than 100 new cases per day in Malta slowly becomes the new norm, many are waiting anxiously for the government to introduce harsher restrictions.