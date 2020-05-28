Artists You Knighted! Popular Performance Troupe To Bring Local Artists Together With A Fundraiser

Whilst most sectors have felt the hit of the COVID-19 crisis, the creative industry has seen particularly devastating effects. With all physical events cancelled, many artists have been left without work.

Comedy Knights, a popular comedy troupe behind the annual Christmas show, is looking to unite independent creative practitioners through a ‘performers for performers’ fundraising event on the June 6th from 7-11 pm.

From seasoned names to newcomers in the entertainment industry, the live-streamed marathon ‘Artists You Knight’ will raise money to help the art community in two ways: to provide financial support for artists and set up an NGO to continue this long term.

The NGO will unite local performers to give them a voice and provide continuous support. Those proceeds will also allow the artists taking part to create more socially-distanced, original work for the Maltese public.

Confirmed performers taking part include Tony Award Nominated and American Idol Finalist Constantine Maroulis, the Comedy Knights, Danusan, Min Imissu, Moveo Dance Company, Studio 18, Gaia Cauchi, Kevin Paul Calleja, Warren Bonello, West End Performer Colin Zammit Lupi, Joe Rosco, Peter Borg from Red Electrick, Contact-Dance, Cikku l-Poplu, Nico Darmanin, Maltese Motion and many others.

The full line up will be announced on May 25th.

During the event, the public will have the opportunity to comment, ask questions, interact with the performers as well as donate money to support these artists.

Donations will be received by FTZ Community Foundation – a not-for-profit foundation and will be audited by an independent auditor to ensure that all funds are used appropriately and as promised.

“Let’s make sure that we are not the generation that allowed Maltese creativity to fall to the virus. Performers for performers, as artists united,” Comedy Knights Producer Welsey Ellul said.

It will be streamed live on Lovin Malta, XFM and Comedy Knights Facebook pages as well as YouTube. For more information, you can visit www.artistsyouknighted.com

