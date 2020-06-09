د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Around Five People Contract HIV In Malta Every Month

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Around five people contract HIV in Malta every month, new figures show.

In a series of parliamentary questions from MP Claudette Buttigieg, Health Minister Chris Fearne revealed that between January 2015 and April 2020 around 326 people contracted the virus.

In March of this year, Parliamentary Secretary for Equality Rosianne Cutajar confirmed that new treatment for HIV-positive patients, the most advanced treatment on the market, will be made available to HIV-positive patients in Malta.

Fearne said that the process was at its final stages, revealing that four companies offered to provide the medication.

However, issues still remain at Malta’s GU Clinic.

Malta Gay Rights Movement and HIV Malta have spoken out against the lack of improvements at Malta’s GU Clinic, the country’s sexual health service, despite the Health Ministry’s promise to double personnel by September 2019.

In 2019, 7,218 people visited the GU Clinic. While the number is a significant improvement over previous years, it’s still far short of ideal when taking into the account the number of sexually active people in the country.

What do you think about the figures? Comment below

READ NEXT: Gozo Ministry’s Gala Dinner Cost Taxpayers €36,000 In Direct Orders

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK