د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Around 30,000 COVID-19 Vouchers Are Still To Be Collected. Here’s How You Can Get Yours

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Around 30,000 government-issued COVID-19 vouchers are still to be collected, the Economy Ministry said.

The previously established deadline of 31st August to pick up said vouchers has been extended, meaning that individuals who haven’t yet picked up their vouchers can still do so.

“Most of the people who haven’t yet collected their vouchers are either foreigners or EU citizens,” Policy Advisor Keith Abela said.

“The vouchers can be collected from Maltapost’s offices.“

If one doesn’t have their voucher tracking number, they are encouraged to call the Mimcol consumer helpline on 80074904.

Individuals who pick up their vouchers from Maltapost offices will be required to present their ID card.

Only yesterday, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that the deadline for said vouchers to be redeemed has been extended to end October.

What do you make of this?

READ NEXT: Malta Registers 34 New COVID-19 Patients And 38 Recoveries As Active Cases Decrease Once Again

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK