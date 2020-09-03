Around 30,000 COVID-19 Vouchers Are Still To Be Collected. Here’s How You Can Get Yours

Around 30,000 government-issued COVID-19 vouchers are still to be collected, the Economy Ministry said.

The previously established deadline of 31st August to pick up said vouchers has been extended, meaning that individuals who haven’t yet picked up their vouchers can still do so.

“Most of the people who haven’t yet collected their vouchers are either foreigners or EU citizens,” Policy Advisor Keith Abela said.

“The vouchers can be collected from Maltapost’s offices.“

If one doesn’t have their voucher tracking number, they are encouraged to call the Mimcol consumer helpline on 80074904.

Individuals who pick up their vouchers from Maltapost offices will be required to present their ID card.

Only yesterday, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that the deadline for said vouchers to be redeemed has been extended to end October.

