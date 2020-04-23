Around 135 Engaged Couples Have Postponed Their Maltese Weddings Due To Pandemic

Around 135 engaged couples have postponed their weddings as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parliamentary secretary Alex Muscat, who is responsible for Identity Malta, confirmed these figures when interviewed on ONE News yesterday.

He said Identity Malta has waived its fees for the registration of new marriage dates, which usually cost between €25 and €100, due to the current extraordinary circumstances.

Couples who want to register their new marriage date can contact Identity Malta on pubreg.marriage@gov.mt.

Have your wedding plans been impacted as a result of COVID-19?