Army Minister Won’t Say When Urine Tests Which Disproved AFM Cocaine Party Claim Were Conducted

It looks like Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri considers the alleged case of a cocaine party at the AFM’s barracks closed, despite several questions remaining about how the army carried out its investigation.

Asked by Lovin Malta for details about this investigation, Camilleri merely referred to an AFM statement which said no illicit substances were consumed on the night of the alleged party but that “certain misdemeanours” could have occurred that day and disciplinary action will be taken accordingly.

However, the AFM statement was shorn of any details about the investigation. Crucially, they didn’t confirm the length of time between the incident and the urine tests, a crucial detail seeing as most tests can only detect cocaine use after a few days.

Allegations of a cocaine party at Lyster Barracks in Ħal Far first emerged last week when former soldier Godwin Schembri published a WhatsApp chat with a friend who informed him there was a “cocaine party” at the barracks two weekends prior.

According to Schembri’s tip-off, the cocaine had run out and a soldier surnamed Galea went out to buy some more. However, he didn’t bring his pass to the gate and when the guard commander didn’t let him leave, the soldier told him straight out that wanted to buy coke.