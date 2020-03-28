ARMS Temporarily Closes Its Offices, Its Staff Will Now Work Remotely

ARMS Customer Branches in Blata l-Bajda, Valletta and Gozo will close from Monday until further notice amid coronavirus concerns.

Applications can be downloaded online and sent by e-mail or through eforms, accessible through the government’s electronic identity portal (eID). Otherwise, there will be a box at Blata l-Bajda’s Branch for physical applications which ARMS will be checking frequently. Cheque payments can also be placed in this box or sent via post.

All utility bill payments can be processed from home through ARMS Online Portal, Internet Banking, Direct Debit or via Standing Order directly from one’s bank account. Alternatively, one can input credit card details on the back of the utility bill and post it.

Water and electricity meter readings can also be done online through ARMS Online Portal. ARMS’ meter readers are also helping out by sending an SMS and following up with a phone call to assist customers further.

For customer care assistance, customers may contact ARMS through;

Phone: 8007 2222 from Monday to Friday, 08:00 – 16:00

