Armed Forces Rescue Crew Members From Tanker That Split In Two In Maltese Waters

Three people were rescued from Maltese waters last night after their vessel split into two.

The Armed Forces of Malta responded to a mayday call at 11:30 pm last night from a vessel in bunkering area three, a spokesperson told Lovin Malta.

Upon arriving, the Armed Forces discovered that the ship had split from its front. Three crew members were on board, two Egyptians and one Romanian, and were rescued by AFM Melita 1.

The ship in question is Lady Sandra, a tanker currently sailing under the flag of the United Kingdom.

Malta was experiencing gale-force winds throughout the day yesterday resulting in rough seas and up to 50-knot wind speed.

