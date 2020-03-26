د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Armed Forces Rescue Crew Members From Tanker That Split In Two In Maltese Waters

Author profile image

By

1
Article Featured Image

Three people were rescued from Maltese waters last night after their vessel split into two.

The Armed Forces of Malta responded to a mayday call at 11:30 pm last night from a vessel in bunkering area three, a spokesperson told Lovin Malta.

Upon arriving, the Armed Forces discovered that the ship had split from its front. Three crew members were on board, two Egyptians and one Romanian, and were rescued by AFM Melita 1.

The ship in question is Lady Sandra, a tanker currently sailing under the flag of the United Kingdom.

Malta was experiencing gale-force winds throughout the day yesterday resulting in rough seas and up to 50-knot wind speed. 

Tag someone out at sea

READ NEXT: Maltese Documentarians Embark On International Project To See How COVID-19 Is Affecting People’s Lives, And They Need Your Help

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK