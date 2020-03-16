د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Armed Forces Of Malta Delivering Groceries To People In Quarantine To Help Curb Spread Of COVID-19

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

The Armed Forces of Malta are doing their best to help contain the spread of COVID-19 by delivering groceries and daily needs to people under quarantine.

In an attempt to alleviate the burden of COVID-19 on Health Authorities, AFM have come in to assist in any way they can, including doing multiple grocery deliveries to people under quarantine.

AFM have been making multiple deliveries per day so that those in need get the assistance they require.

Earlier today, Superintendent for Public Health Charmain Gauci confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19 in Malta, with three having been transmitted locally for the first time. The total of active cases stands at 28.

When times get tough, we can always rely on the men and women in uniform.

Share this post to thank AFM for their service

READ NEXT: Air Malta Emergency Flight To Pick Up 14 Maltese ITU Nurses Left Stranded In Jordan

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK