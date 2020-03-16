Armed Forces Of Malta Delivering Groceries To People In Quarantine To Help Curb Spread Of COVID-19
The Armed Forces of Malta are doing their best to help contain the spread of COVID-19 by delivering groceries and daily needs to people under quarantine.
In an attempt to alleviate the burden of COVID-19 on Health Authorities, AFM have come in to assist in any way they can, including doing multiple grocery deliveries to people under quarantine.
AFM have been making multiple deliveries per day so that those in need get the assistance they require.
Earlier today, Superintendent for Public Health Charmain Gauci confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19 in Malta, with three having been transmitted locally for the first time. The total of active cases stands at 28.
When times get tough, we can always rely on the men and women in uniform.