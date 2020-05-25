Are You The Right Fit? Lovin Malta Is Looking For Four Ambitious People To Join Our Fast-Growing Team

Lovin Malta is looking for four talented individuals to join our ambitious and fast-growing team of content creators, sales executives and videographers.

This is the dream job for anyone who wants to be at the forefront of Maltese media and who has a passion for creating and contributing to original content and ideas.

Lovin Malta is looking for standout individuals for these roles:

As a Sales Executive, you’ll be tasked with the promotion and selling of media products and services offered by Lovin Malta. You’ll use your database of clientele to approach potential customers and execute sales while working alongside a young and dynamic team of like-minded individuals.

The role of a Digital Executive requires someone who knows how to optimise digital campaigns, produce analytical reports and find new ways of staying ahead in the online space.

As a Videographer, you’ll be entrusted with a number of exciting projects, ranging from groundbreaking documentaries and a variety of original shows, to award nights and interviews.

We’re also looking for an experienced Senior Journalist to join our growing newsroom on a full-time basis. This job requires excellent writers who are good at asking questions and have a genuine passion for all aspects of Maltese life, from politics to pop culture and everything in between.