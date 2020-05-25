Are You The Right Fit? Lovin Malta Is Looking For Four Ambitious People To Join Our Fast-Growing Team
Lovin Malta is looking for four talented individuals to join our ambitious and fast-growing team of content creators, sales executives and videographers.
Think you have what it takes to join one of Malta’s top media houses?
This is the dream job for anyone who wants to be at the forefront of Maltese media and who has a passion for creating and contributing to original content and ideas.
Lovin Malta is looking for standout individuals for these roles:
As a Sales Executive, you’ll be tasked with the promotion and selling of media products and services offered by Lovin Malta. You’ll use your database of clientele to approach potential customers and execute sales while working alongside a young and dynamic team of like-minded individuals.
The role of a Digital Executive requires someone who knows how to optimise digital campaigns, produce analytical reports and find new ways of staying ahead in the online space.
As a Videographer, you’ll be entrusted with a number of exciting projects, ranging from groundbreaking documentaries and a variety of original shows, to award nights and interviews.
We’re also looking for an experienced Senior Journalist to join our growing newsroom on a full-time basis. This job requires excellent writers who are good at asking questions and have a genuine passion for all aspects of Maltese life, from politics to pop culture and everything in between.
So why join Lovin Malta’s team?
By joining a fast-paced, ambitious and visionary team, you’ll venture into uncharted territories with us and become part of the fabric that revolutionizes Malta’s media game.
Lovin Malta also takes care of its employees in its grand media quest and understands the importance of having a happy and healthy work environment. With this in mind, Lovin Malta offers competitive salaries and maintains to do so as we continue to grow.
You’ll also get to work from home one day a week (once the COVID-19 situation improves) and get your birthday off!
What does it take to join the Lovin Malta team?
Lovin Malta prides itself on challenging the modern workplace stereotypes and therefore has no set requirements for any role.
While experience in your desired career path helps, we’re more interested in finding the right person with the right attitude who is willing to learn and grow with us.
Life experiences count for a lot and each candidate will be assessed on his or her own merit.
Above all, you need to have a passion for Malta and what it has to offer, from politics to pop culture and everything in between.
If you’ve read this far then you know that this is the right work environment for you.
Get in touch with us by filling out the form here