‘Are We In North Korea?’ Officer Asks As Maltese Police Order Meme Page To Remove That Viral Dance Video
An officer has questioned why the Maltese police force is allegedly calling social media pages to remove a video following page admins taking to Facebook to say they were being ordered to.
“How is the police force calling people and asking them to remove the video? It isn’t obscene, it’s clearly humorous. So now the police force is telling people to remove videos even when they aren’t related to a crime?” the officer asked, before comparing the moves to what you’d see in a dictatorship.
The calls apparently came after a video showing a female police officer in uniform doing a TikTok dance trend went viral online.
The video, which is believed to have been sent privately between friends, was leaked to the public by someone close to the officer.
Though the video was released days before yesterday’s Floriana FC debacle, it has since been connected to the lack of police action taken last night, and the woman has become the butt of many jokes online.
After various reports about 'threatening' phone calls to social media administrators intended to take down this video showing the force's human side, we and others decided to publish screen recordings of it. We do not suggest any wrongdoing. However, what you do in public while wearing a uniform is of public interest. So are the said phone calls.
The female officer in question has reportedly taken the humiliation badly and isn’t doing too well in light of the online torrent of memes.
A source who spoke to Lovin Malta noted that she had clearly broken internal regulations when it comes to what officers should be posting on social media. While it isn’t an offence to post a picture of yourself in uniform, context is key, and officers must keep to a professional image – posting a picture with a politician in their office on duty is fine, posting an image with that same politician drinking at a bar is not so fine.
Her hairstyle was also an issue, as well as a general lack of professionalism.
They said she should be punished by internal affairs in an appropriate way in light of her minor offences, for example by having a couple of days leave removed – but that the chaos that she’s been thrown into, both from the corps side as well as the public’s side, is bound to affect her.
However, the officer wanted to know who gave the order to police to start calling individuals to remove videos.
“Are we in North Korea? This is 2020, not 19whatever. I can’t believe this, it’s never a dull moment with the force.”
