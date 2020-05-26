‘Are We In North Korea?’ Officer Asks As Maltese Police Order Meme Page To Remove That Viral Dance Video

An officer has questioned why the Maltese police force is allegedly calling social media pages to remove a video following page admins taking to Facebook to say they were being ordered to.

“How is the police force calling people and asking them to remove the video? It isn’t obscene, it’s clearly humorous. So now the police force is telling people to remove videos even when they aren’t related to a crime?” the officer asked, before comparing the moves to what you’d see in a dictatorship.

The calls apparently came after a video showing a female police officer in uniform doing a TikTok dance trend went viral online.

The video, which is believed to have been sent privately between friends, was leaked to the public by someone close to the officer.

Though the video was released days before yesterday’s Floriana FC debacle, it has since been connected to the lack of police action taken last night, and the woman has become the butt of many jokes online.