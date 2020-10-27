‘Are We Going To Throw Away Work Again?’ Maltese Bar Owners Fear Forced Closure Puts Their Livelihoods At Risk

Maltese bar owners have hit out against the unprecedented measure that will see them closed for a month as the nation battles another wave of COVID-19. Estelle Degiorgio, the 22-year-old owner of underground Valletta bar Beer Cave, said she fears another lockdown will be at the expense of their livelihoods. “A big thank you to the authorities for giving us a three-day time frame to get rid of our stock once more,” she said, referring to the first instance of closure back in April, in which owners weren’t given much notice for the indeterminate shutdown. With another forced closure set to be imposed by Thursday, she feels the last months of carefulness have been all but futile. “We worked so hard to abide by regulations set out and made sure everyone is enjoying themselves in a safe manner and yet, we’re forced to shut down.”

Estelle and her bar in Valletta

Degiorgio thinks that the latest measure won’t have much effect unless a crackdown is extended on people gathering elsewhere. “If bars are to close because of COVID-19, then beaches should close too. I’ve seen countless parties with gatherings of over 20 people, even on the streets.” Bars are set to reopen on December 1st, just before peak season, with Christmas and New Years Eve around the corner. The Beer Cave owner warned that reopening then will have a counteractive effect, with people’s hunger to socialise building as they look to mingle at bars once they reopen for the holiday season. Adhering to stringent virus measures has meant owners have had to absorb hefty expenses, too. “First we struggled to cover all the costs, we bought sanitisers, we put plastic around the bar, we bought masks for clients and now the government decided that we should close,” Rita Saliba, owner of Biżebbuġġia bar Nineteen Ninety scolded in a Facebook live video.

“In here no one enters without a mask. I even bought masks to give to people for free. I bought it with my own money.” And while bars are being instructed to close, restaurants have been exempted from the new measures, despite them drawing similar crowds in terms of numbers. “In here no one dances, no walks around,” Saliba continued. “Everyone is sitting at a table and we close at 11pm – by then everyone is out.” “Are we just going to throw away work again? Are gyms going to close? Are restaurants going to close?”

Rita Saliba's bar