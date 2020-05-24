‘Are Those Chips To Share?’: MP Questions Whether Robert Abela Broke New Restaurant Rules

“Are those chips to share or does our Robert really like his fries?”

“I don’t want to be pedantic and I know that Robert Abela is the King of this Jungle and all that but didn’t they say that restaurants aren’t allowed to serve food “to share”?” Thake questioned.

Nationalist MP David Thake has questioned whether Prime Minister Robert Abela broke the new restaurant guidelines when he dined at a Gozitan restaurant today,

While the new protocols for restaurants don’t specifically state that food cannot be shared, they do prohibit restaurants from offering buffet services so as to prevent different clients from coming into contact with the same food.

However, Abela said today that protocols for restaurants could well be loosened in the near future if Malta keeps registering positive results in terms of combatting COVID-19.

“If we keep registering positive results, we hope we can relax these protocols so they can go back to business earlier. However, we have breathed life into them and we’re seeing people returning and adapting to this new normality,” he said.

“Whether this new normality will be a transitory period or will last longer is another debate, but what is certain is that people have trust [in the government].”

“We’ve shown from the start that we know what we’re doing and we’ve taken one good decision after another. For every restriction we’ve eased, there’s science backing it up.”