Architects Deem Repairs At Collapsed Isla Home Unsatisfactory, Victim Says

Ceiling repair works at a collapsed Isla house were brought to a sudden halt after two separate architects deemed them unsatisfactory, collapse victim Carmen Abela said.

Isla residents Carmen and Martin Abela were subjected to a harrowing roof collapse on 2nd August, which had them relocated to temporary housing in Msida.

Two workers were sent out by the Housing Authority to kickstart repairs a few weeks ago.

“One of the workers started painting the wall whilst the other started spreading cement – they told me they will be placing two new beams in place,” Carmen told Lovin Malta.