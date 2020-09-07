Architects Deem Repairs At Collapsed Isla Home Unsatisfactory, Victim Says
Ceiling repair works at a collapsed Isla house were brought to a sudden halt after two separate architects deemed them unsatisfactory, collapse victim Carmen Abela said.
Isla residents Carmen and Martin Abela were subjected to a harrowing roof collapse on 2nd August, which had them relocated to temporary housing in Msida.
Two workers were sent out by the Housing Authority to kickstart repairs a few weeks ago.
“One of the workers started painting the wall whilst the other started spreading cement – they told me they will be placing two new beams in place,” Carmen told Lovin Malta.
“I stopped the work and got an architect, and they told me that I either need three beams or a completely new ceiling.”
The day after the Abelas brought a private architect on site, a government architect visited the same site to question why works have been stopped.
“They both agreed that the work wasn’t up to standard. Now, a month and two weeks after the collapse, works have just completely stopped.”
Carmen went on to say that she also sent a message to Roderick Galdes, the Minister for Social Accomodation, about this matter, however she hasn’t yet received a response.