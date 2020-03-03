د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Architect Behind Ħamrun’s Construction Tragedy Saw ‘Minimal’ Risk Of Miriam Pace’s Home Collapsing

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

The architect behind the Ħamrun excavation site which led to the death of Miriam Pace had certified the development with minimal risk of nearby building collapse.

Architect Roderick Camillieri, who also owns 10% of shares in the company behind the construction work, MCZMC Developments, had declared collapse of nearby buildings as “minimal” in a risk-assessing method statement.

“The adjacent properties are low lying structures, and as a result there are no major loads imposed on the rock surface for the time being. Consequently, the chance of any unplanned collapse of the third party structures is a minimum,” Camilleri wrote in a method statement for excavation works. 

The tragedy comes despite tighter regulations on building and excavation works introduced last year by Minister for Transport, Infrastructure & Capital Projects Ian Borg, following three major building collapses around the island. The reforms state that site technical officers must now be licensed architects or engineers, method statements and condition reports drafted by architects must be more detailed than they used to and fines for developers who breach the law have been increased substantially.

However, this latest incident has raised questions about whether the process is rigorous enough and Prime Minister Robert Abela has pledged to review the current construction laws ahead of a potential update.

READ NEXT: Malta Developers Lobby Calls For 'Tangible' Enforcement And 'Real Reforms' Within Construction Industry

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK