Architect Behind Ħamrun’s Construction Tragedy Saw ‘Minimal’ Risk Of Miriam Pace’s Home Collapsing

The architect behind the Ħamrun excavation site which led to the death of Miriam Pace had certified the development with minimal risk of nearby building collapse.

Architect Roderick Camillieri, who also owns 10% of shares in the company behind the construction work, MCZMC Developments, had declared collapse of nearby buildings as “minimal” in a risk-assessing method statement.

“The adjacent properties are low lying structures, and as a result there are no major loads imposed on the rock surface for the time being. Consequently, the chance of any unplanned collapse of the third party structures is a minimum,” Camilleri wrote in a method statement for excavation works.

The tragedy comes despite tighter regulations on building and excavation works introduced last year by Minister for Transport, Infrastructure & Capital Projects Ian Borg, following three major building collapses around the island. The reforms state that site technical officers must now be licensed architects or engineers, method statements and condition reports drafted by architects must be more detailed than they used to and fines for developers who breach the law have been increased substantially.

However, this latest incident has raised questions about whether the process is rigorous enough and Prime Minister Robert Abela has pledged to review the current construction laws ahead of a potential update.