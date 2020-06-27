Applications For Asylum In Malta Nearly Doubled In 2019

Applications for asylum in Malta nearly doubled last year, according to the EU’s agency for asylum support.

Last year, 4,085 applied for asylum in Malta, a 92% rise from 2018, the majority of which came from Sudan. Spain topped the list with 118% increase in requests for asylum.

By the end of 2019, there were at least 4,200 pending applications, placing Malta in second place in terms of percentage of undecided cases in the EU after Croatia.

Figures by the European Asylum Support Office (EASO) found asylum applications rose for the first time since the peak of the migration crisis in 2015. Around 738,425 asylum applications were registered in the EU in 2019 – up by 11% compared to 665,920 in 2018.

Meanwhile, only 50 people were granted refugee status in 2019 in Malta, (down from 150 the previous year); whilst 345 received subsidiary protection (475 in 2018) and 15 were granted humanitarian protection (down from 25 the previous year).

There were 635 rejected applications in 2019 (down from 855 in 2018) and no resettlements in either year.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Evarist Bartolo criticised the EU for not offering more support to Malta in dealing with the migration crisis.

In April, Malta declared its ports unsafe for disembarkment in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. But this hasn’t stopped migrants attempting the dangerous cross by sea. Just two weeks ago, Malta took in at least 400 people that were kept on make-shift flotillas for over a month in Maltese territorial waters.

Prime Minister Robert Abela said he hoped a solution to the crisis would be found before the public health emergency was lifted.

