د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Anton Teuma Named Ninth Bishop Of Gozo In Breakaway Ta’ Pinu Ceremony

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Fr Anton Teuma is the new bishop of Gozo following a ceremony held at Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary earlier today.

The 56-year-old was ordained a priest in 1998 and spent several years serving the parish of St Ignatius before returning to the sister island where he served as the Rector of the Gozo Seminary.

He is the ninth bishop for the Gozo diocese.

The decision to hold the ceremony at Ta’ Pinu instead of Cathedral of the Assumption marks a break in tradition and was brought on by the incumbent head of the Gozo diocese, Mario Grech.

You can follow the ceremony below:

What do you make of this?

READ NEXT: Major Doubts On Johann Cremona’s Testimony After State Witness Reveals They Met Three Times With Yorgen Fenech To Talk About Caruana Galizia Murder

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK