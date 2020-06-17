Anton Teuma Named Ninth Bishop Of Gozo In Breakaway Ta’ Pinu Ceremony

Fr Anton Teuma is the new bishop of Gozo following a ceremony held at Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary earlier today.

The 56-year-old was ordained a priest in 1998 and spent several years serving the parish of St Ignatius before returning to the sister island where he served as the Rector of the Gozo Seminary.

He is the ninth bishop for the Gozo diocese.

The decision to hold the ceremony at Ta’ Pinu instead of Cathedral of the Assumption marks a break in tradition and was brought on by the incumbent head of the Gozo diocese, Mario Grech.

