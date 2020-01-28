Another Week, Another Trip: Jet-Setting Keith Schembri Heads To London

د . إAEDSRر . س

The former Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Keith Schembri is continuing to lead a jet setting lifestyle after he was spotted boarding a flight to London earlier this morning.

MP Jason Azzopardi uploaded of a photo of Schembri at the check-in desk with an as yet unidentified second person.

“Bon voyage to Keith Schembri to London now. Bizarre,” Azzopardi said.

A week ago, Schembri headed to Tunisia for a mysterious two-day trip, a day after his friend and former OPM employee Neville Gafa boarded a similar fight.

 

Schembri’s short holiday to Italy also raised eyebrows among a concerned public still coming to grips with the current political crisis.

 

The police’s decision to continue allowing him to travel has been criticised.

 

While Schembri is not under police bail, Inspector Keith Arnaud has confirmed under oath that he remains under investigation for his potential involvement in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, along with a litany of other offences which include:

Tampering with evidence, leaking extensive information about the investigation, obstructing justice, and acquiring a phantom job for middleman Melvin Theuma.

Arnaud has also testified that Schembri claimed to have lost his phone the night of his arrest, and they have so far been unable to locate it.  Schembri also refused to give police his passwords to his email accounts and iCloud because they contained sensitive government information.

Meanwhile, Schembri’s office at the Labour Party headquarters is yet to be searched, while his Castille office was left unguarded and ignored by investigators for close to ten days.

