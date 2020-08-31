‘Another Month Of Useless Suffering’: Maltese MEP Calls For Fewer Legal ‘Restrictions’ On Medicinal Cannabis Patients

A Maltese MEP has spoken after Maltese patients were unable to access legal medicinal cannabis for a month. “Another month of useless suffering has passed for patients to whom medicinal cannabis is crucial to living a life with dignity,” Alex Agius Saliba said. “I have spoken out and I will continue to put pressure on the responsible authorities so that our legislation is amended in a way that we do not continue to restrict our market.” His comments come as Maltese patients, doctors and a cannabis lobby group raised the alarm that people were being left without their prescribed medicine for a month.

Two weeks ago, Agius Saliba had raised the growing problem of very limited legal medicine on the island. Malta currently offers four types of medicinal product, which means the entire medicinal cannabis stock in Malta can easily run out if something happens to global stocks or a pandemic slows down global trade routes. “Maltese legislation… is leading to a major inconvenience when one of these products is not available on the local market. This is leading to patients who depend on this type of medicine to rely on the illegal market or forced to use products derived from medical opioids,” he said.