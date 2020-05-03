‘Another Manic Looooong Weekend’: Maltese Police Issue Record 124 Social Distancing Fines
With Malta set to slightly relax its social distancing laws tomorrow, police issued a record number of daily fines today for people found breaching the current laws.
Police issued 124 fines of €100 to people found in groups of more than three, some of whom were Valletta FC supporters who left their cars and gathered in groups during a carcade at the Ta’ Qali stadium.
As of tomorrow, social distancing laws will be relaxed to allow up to four people to gather in public.
Meanwhile, police issued 154 fines for excessive speeding over the weekend, including at hotspots such as the Mellieħa bypass, the St Paul’s Bay bypass and the Coast Road.
These include a driver who was found speeding at 143km/h on the Coast Road and two others found speeding at 137km/h and 123km/h on the same road.
In better news, police found no one in breach of mandatory quarantine rules in over 900 inspections carried out over the weekend.