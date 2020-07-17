Another COVID-19 Recovery Brings Malta’s Active Cases Down To Three
Malta has one new COVID-19 recovery bringing the total number of active cases down to three.
For the eight-day in a row, there have been no new cases of COVID-19 on the island.
A total of 930 swab tests were carried out over the past 24 hours bringing the total number of swabs to 111, 555.
Despite the low numbers, all testing hubs in Malta and Gozo will remain open for the public, Saħħa has said.
Two days ago, Malta opened its airport to 28 new COVID-19 safe destinations.