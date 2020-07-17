د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Another COVID-19 Recovery Brings Malta’s Active Cases Down To Three

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Malta has one new COVID-19 recovery bringing the total number of active cases down to three.

For the eight-day in a row, there have been no new cases of COVID-19 on the island.

A total of 930 swab tests were carried out over the past 24 hours bringing the total number of swabs to 111, 555.

Despite the low numbers, all testing hubs in Malta and Gozo will remain open for the public, Saħħa has said.

Two days ago, Malta opened its airport to 28 new COVID-19 safe destinations.

 

READ NEXT: Joseph Muscat Told Communications Head To Refer To Keith Schembri's ‘Unsatisfactory’ Replies On Yorgen Fenech-17 Black Allegations

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK