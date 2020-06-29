Animal Rights Organisation Speaks Up After Live Rabbits Sold For Food At Paola Market

Local animal rights organisation ‘Animal Liberation Malta’ took to Facebook yesterday to post footage of live rabbits being sold for food at the Paola market.

The rabbits were allegedly sold at ‎€10 each, with customers picking and choosing whichever rabbit they wanted and then placing it inside a closed plastic bag.

“This is how rabbits are treated all over Malta. Like objects. I’m sure these farmers wouldn’t dream of handling a cat or dog this way, caging them and then snapping their necks to eat them,” Animal Liberation Malta said. “In fact, that would be illegal. Well what is the moral difference?! There is none. Laws do not dictate morality.”