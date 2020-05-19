Animal Rights Enthusiasts Slam Peppi Azzopardi’s Defence Of Drug Addict Who Killed His Chihuahua

However, Azzopardi condemned the sentencing as too harsh and wouldn’t provide the support he needs to reform. He argued that Borg should get professional help for his drug abuse and proposed community service in an animal shelter.

Borg was sentenced to two years in prison and a €5000 euro fine for charges including animal abuse, violently resisting arrest and breaching his bail conditions, the Magistrate on the case saying he wished to set an example against animal cruelty in Malta.

In a video posted to Facebook, Peppi opposed the sentencing of 22-year-old Leon Borg, who after displaying aggressive behaviour associated with drug withdrawal symptoms, resisted arrest and killed his family dog.

“Whether or not he wanted to set an example, this sentence is excessive as it is, but this youth who has rage inside him, killing himself with drugs, is his place in prison? Will he find a professional team to help him get off drugs and learn to love himself? To forget what he’s been through? How is it going to move pass the angry in himself and for wha he’s done to to that dog?” He said.

The video was shared on a popular animals group on Facebook and has received tens of comments against his defence of Borg.

“So the dog has to suffer his problems? This is shameful Peppi. The magistrate was right in his sentencing,” one comment read.

“Had he killed a human, would you have reasoned the same way?” another said.

“What a caveman. Already in other countries this is a prison sentence. Unfortunately animals are often seen as second class citizens. Which is awful considering they are voiceless.”

What do you think of his video?