Angelo Gafà Officially Appointed As Malta’s New Police Commissioner

Angelo Gafà has been officially appointed as Malta’s new Police Commissioner after an approval process headed by the Public Appointments Committee.

Gafà’s appointment follows a public call headed by the Commissioner for Public Services.

This makes Gafà the first Maltese Police Commissioner to be appointed through these newly-established rules.

Law Enforcement Minister Byron Camilleri said that the changes made have been positive ones – so much so that they were mentioned in the Venice Commission about Malta’s governance.

“This is one of the main changes that our country has undergone to put forward the message that the politician was ready to rid himself of any powers that were exclusively his,” said Minister Camilleri.

Camilleri went on to say that this was only one of the many changes that will be made to the local Police Corps.

What do you make of Gafà’s appointment?

