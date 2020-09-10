And They’re Off! 15km Swim In Aid Of Malta’s Victory Kitchen Kicked Off At The Crack Of Dawn

A Herculean 15km swim from Malta to Gozo and back to help families in need is well underway.

Rafel Sammut, Clyde Bonello and Keith Bartolo began their mammoth swim at the crack of dawn today after unfavourable weather conditions delayed the challenge.

The swim is being done to support Victory Kitchen, a wartime initiative revived during the COVID-19 pandemic to help feed those in need.

So far, Sammut and other local chefs have fed almost 7,000 families by providing close to 20,000 meals since April.

The swim is just one of the initiatives being done to help the cause.

You can follow their progress over on the Victory Kitchen Facebook page.

Additional donations may be sent via Revolut on +356 99441950 or +356 79796171. Alternatively, donations can be sent through BOV mobile on +356 99906056. One must include the tag ‘Support Victory Kitchen’ when making the donation. One can contact Victory Kitchen through Facebook or by calling on 99906056.

