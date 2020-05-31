Amnesty Mechanism For COVID Fines Is ‘An Insult’ To Police And People Who Obeyed The Law, Maltese Police Union Says

Plans to introduce an amnesty mechanism for COVID-19 fines is an “insult to police officers who risked their health and their families” and the many people who were “disciplined and observed the law” during the pandemic, the Malta Police Association said in a statement.

“While we believe that people should be educated and not unduly prosecuted, it should be up to the courts to decide the outcome of these cases without any political pressure.”

“How does the Prime Minister expect for the Police and other authorities to continue doing their job when the public know that they can break the law without any consequence, automatically introducing a mentality that everything is permissible?” the MPA said in a statement.

Prime Minister Robert Abela revealed the plans during an interview on ONE TV earlier today, where he also announced the reopening of flights, ports, and other commercial establishments.

He said an amnesty mechanism for people who received fines for breaking COVID-19 restrictions should be introduced, insisting that many people who received COVID-19 penalties should not be treated as criminals.

The MPA told the Prime Minister that people who fail to wear seat belt or park legally are also not criminals. However, it did not mean they were not deserving of fines.

“It’s worth recalling that some colleagues were assaulted during their duties and threatened.”

“Current and future work of the police must be respected, whose duty is to protect the law and not what is said in interviews on television programs,” they said.